Mobile farmer’s market partnering with Springfield YMCA

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Go Fresh Mobile Farmer’s Market will be supported by the Springfield YMCA.

The market has been on the road for two years; taking its locally-grown produce to housing for the elderly and to low-income families. Market Manager Tammy Ryan told 22News that their visits are well-received.

“The response has been fantastic, everybody loves the produce. It’s just prices, and with the recent unveiling of the HIP program, there’s a lot of wonderful response, as well. People are essentially getting free produce,” Ryan said.

During the mobile market’s brief stay at the YMCA parking lot, the fresh produce attracted customers. Among the market visitors was YMCA President Scott Berg, who said that the market’s affiliation with the Y will be good for their stability.

“What we’re doing, we’re making sure they have the founders, making sure the produce farmers are getting paid, hiring the staff, and making sure all the services are happy,” Berg said.

Right now, the mobile market sells its produce at more than a dozen Springfield locations every week. Its season ends in October, with the lone exception of its visits to Springfield Technical Community College, which continue until December.