Michael J. Dias Foundation & Ludlow Cares Coalition promote drug awareness events

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Drug addiction and recovery are difficult topics to talk about, especially with our kids. The Michael J. Dias Foundation & Ludlow Cares Coalition are joining efforts to spread awareness. Members of the Board of Directors for the Michael J. Dias Foundation Michael Butcher and Kate Wilczynski, along with the President of the Ludlow Cares Coalition Lauren Rooney, shared more.
Drugs from Street to Home: “What Adults Need to Know”
Saturday, September 30
1 – 4pm
Gremio Lusitano Club
385 Windsor Street, Ludlow
21 years & older
mdiasfoundation.org
Let’s Talk about Marijuana
Monday, October 23
Ludlow High School
ludlowcarescoalition.org
