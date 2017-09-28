Michael J. Dias Foundation & Ludlow Cares Coalition promote drug awareness events

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Drug addiction and recovery are difficult topics to talk about, especially with our kids. The Michael J. Dias Foundation & Ludlow Cares Coalition are joining efforts to spread awareness. Members of the Board of Directors for the Michael J. Dias Foundation Michael Butcher and Kate Wilczynski, along with the President of the Ludlow Cares Coalition Lauren Rooney, shared more.

Drugs from Street to Home: “What Adults Need to Know”

Saturday, September 30

1 – 4pm

Gremio Lusitano Club

385 Windsor Street, Ludlow

21 years & older

mdiasfoundation.org

Let’s Talk about Marijuana

Monday, October 23

Ludlow High School

ludlowcarescoalition.org

