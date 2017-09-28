Mass Farm Bureau Federation tours farms in Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation toured farms in Franklin County on Thursday.

The federation toured Franklin County farms, as well as a brewery in Greenfield, to get a better sense on how agriculture has changed in the area over time.

The Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation is a nonprofit organization that advocates for farms in Massachusetts, and across the country.

One stop on their tour on Thursday was at the People’s Pint Brewery in Greenfield.

The goal is to find ways to improve the relationship between farmer and brewer.

“Fifteen, 20-years-ago, you wouldn’t have any hops you wouldn’t have any grain, we didn’t have local beer,” Brad Mitchell, Deputy Executive Director of the Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation told 22News. “We’re an iatrical part of the craft beer scene here because somebody has to grow all that stuff.”

“They’re hard to grow and they require a significant amount of time and an investment and time and energy on part of the farmer,” said Chris Sellers, Brewery Manager at People’s Pint. “How can we further brew more beer that uses more local ingredients?”

Sellers told 22News they recently crafted a beer that uses only hops and grain, that are grown in Franklin County.

Additional stops on the tour included the Warm Colors Apiary and the Pioneer Gardens in Deerfield.