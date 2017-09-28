Hundreds gather for NAACP membership banquet

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Springfield NAACP held their annual membership banquet Thursday.

Hundreds gathered to talk about current social issues and recognize accomplishments of community residents through an awards ceremony.

Even though this NAACP chapter only represents the great Springfield area, Reverend Talbert Swan told 22News the banquet brings people from many different communities together.

“People of all ethnicities, of all walks of life, people who live in various neighborhoods in different parts of the region, you name it they’re here tonight,” said Rev. Swan. “We’re coming together and saying that advocating for justice is important in America and that’s why we’re all here.

Rev. Swan told 22News the banquet serve’s at the organizations biggest fundraiser of the year.