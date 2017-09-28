Hard work pays off for Whately’s Monahan

WINCHESTER, N.H. (WWLP) – Joel Monahan has had a busy season at the Monadnock Speedway. He has raced in two to three races a night at the quarter mile oval. The driver from Whately took down back-to-back championships in the Super Stock division, and grabbed New Hampshire state rookie of the year in the NASCAR Whelen All American Series. He clinched the championship a couple weeks ago.

He told 22News he felt the Super Stock race was definitely the toughest race of the year as it was filled with cautions.

“I had to come in for a flat tire early in the race and come back out last, all I wanted to do was finish the race with Tyler (Leary) in my sights, and we managed to get it done. I didn’t want to make a charge to the front to hard and make a costly mistake.” Monahan said.

Monahan knew he had to pay attention and keep his nose clean if he wanted to win the championship. He told 22News that it is pretty special to win back-to-back championships.

“Being my third year in that class and having won two championships is awesome.” Monahan said.

The Super Stocks had 15 cars that night. Monahan felt getting through the field wasn’t tough as he expected. It was tough trying to avoid all the commotion going on lap after lap.

Monahan also raced in the Sportsman Modifieds this year. He told 22News that he enjoyed racing in the Sportsman Modified division.

“It was a definitely a big learning curve from racing with fenders. Its just something I had to figure out on my own, and we got a win and a lot of podium finishes. I don’t think I could’ve asked for a better year.” Monahan said.

Monahan is unsure of racing plans for the 2018 season. Monadnock Speedway will wrap their 2017 season this Saturday will the program beginning at 2:00 p.m.