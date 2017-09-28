Gaming Commission considering Northampton’s request for casino funds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will be meeting in Springfield Thursday, with some important items on the agenda.

The MGC will be getting an update on the status of MGM Springfield, and will also hold a vote that could mean thousands of dollars for Northampton. The city has applied for casino mitigation funds. If their request is approved at Thursday’s meeting, Northampton would receive $100,000 to support a committee of local business owners, which would hire a firm to create a marketing and advertising plan to attract casino visitors.

The request comes years after Northampton conducted an economic and fiscal impact study that concluded the city could lose up to $8 million per year after MGM opens. Mayor David Narkewicz told 22News that he wants to ensure his city is in a position to promote the dining, entertainment, and arts culture available just miles away from Springfield.

Members of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission will also discuss updates to MGM’s construction project.

The meeting begins at 9:30 at the MassMutual Center, and is open to the public.