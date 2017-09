EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in East Longmeadow are searching for a man who was allegedly caught on video dumping a mattress.

Police released surveillance images of the man and the Ford pickup truck he was driving on their social media accounts Thursday morning.

If you recognize the man, you are asked to call East Longmeadow Police at (413) 525-5440, or you can anonymously leave a tip at (413) 486-9005.