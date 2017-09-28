Dr. Phil – “‘How did my daughter go from a successful school counselor to neglecting her family, living in an RV?'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Sandra and her husband, Bobby, claim that after eating a hamburger and getting a mysterious illness, their daughter, Shaela, went from being a mother of two with a master’s degree working as a school counselor to being unemployed and living in an RV.

Sandra says Shaela has exhibited some very strange behaviors, including trimming bushes and pulling weeds in the middle of the night, and taking apart her entire RV.

Sandra says she’s extremely concerned with her daughter’s dramatic change.

Shaela says she is frustrated by her mother’s inability to trust her decisions, including how she wishes to raise her own children.

Shaela’s sister, Sara, says Shaela was always mean and self-centered before she lost her job, house and family.

