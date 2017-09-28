DeVos: Future of school choice up to states, not Washington

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says any federal mandate on school choice would lead to a “mountain of mediocrity.”

Instead, DeVos told an audience at Harvard University Thursday night that states will decide the future of school choice — the movement to give students options beyond their local public schools.

She made the comments during her keynote address at a conference on school choice in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

DeVos was a supporter of school choice in Michigan before becoming President Donald Trump’s education chief, but had yet to share any national plans.

She says Washington’s role will be to “assist states who are working to further empower parents.”

Some Harvard students protested DeVos and her recent decision to revoke Obama-era rules guiding colleges on how to handle campus sexual assault cases.