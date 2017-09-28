Data breach at Sonic restaurants could affect millions of customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Millions of credit and debit card accounts may have been compromised at Sonic restaurants across the country. Sonic has a franchise location on Boston Road in Springfield.

The location’s owner told us he doesn’t think his customers have been affected by this. However, Sonic is urging everyone to check their credit card statements, just in case.

The company believes as many as 5 million people could have had their information stolen, when the company’s payment system was breached.

Similar breaches occurred earlier this year at Wendy’s and Chipolte. AIC economics professor John Rogers told 22News that more needs to be done to protect our financial information.

“The U.S. is very slow in adopting chip technology.” Rogers explained. “I think 50 percent of the cards are still swipe and then you sign it. Theoretically, they’re supposed to check the signature on the back of your credit card but they never do. So it’s an invitation to people to fudge the system.”

Sonic sent 22News a statement that reads in part: “The security of our guests’ information is very important to Sonic. We are working to understand the nature and scope of this issue.”

Sonic has 3,500 restaurants across the country, including six in Massachusetts.