Cannabis Control Commission to hold public hearings

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Cannabis Control Commission will hear from the public in the coming weeks on the content of future regulations for the adult use of marijuana.

Two sessions will be held in western Massachusetts. One in Holyoke and the other in Pittsfield.

The Commission is tasked with setting regulations, guidelines and protocol for issuing licenses for the Massachusetts marijuana industry.

“Before we get started, we thought it was imperative that we actually listen to the public about their concerns and and opinions,” Commission Chairman Steven Hoffman explained. “So that we incorporate those into the regulatory development process.”

The public can have their voices heard at the first session at Holyoke Community College at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4.