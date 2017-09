WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – It’s been a little more than a week since Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico, and travel to and from the island is still difficult.

22News checked with Bradley International Airport on Thursday for traveling updates.

Jet Blue, which runs the only direct flights from Bradley to San Juan, cancelled Thursday’s and Friday’s flights.

22News will continue to check in with the airport about when those flights will resume.