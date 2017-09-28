Bank branch planned for former WMAS property

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The longtime home of radio station WMAS is now no more. Demolition crews have taken down the station’s former building on West Street in Springfield, near the North End Bridge.

The property is now owned by Bob Bolduc of Pride Stores, which has a location next door. Bolduc now has plans to build a bank in the space where the radio station used to be.

Jose Claudio of the New North Citizens Council told 22News that this is great news, because one of the things that people in the Brightwood neighborhood have been in need of is a bank.

When it is complete, the branch will be able to serve about 4,000 customers in the neighborhood. It is unclear at this time which bank will set-up shop there.

The West Street property has been vacant for many years, after WMAS moved their studios to the Basketball Hall of Fame.