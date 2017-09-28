AIC basketball team welcomes 9-year-old as newest member

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American International College basketball team has a new member, who’s not quite college age.

Meet 9-year-old Giovanni Correa, the newest AIC Yellow Jacket.

Correa is a big sports fan and now part of Team Impact, an organization that improves the quality of life for children with life threatening diseases.

In addition to signing a letter of intent, Correa received a basketball signed by all the players and coaches, and will get to attend a Celtics game.

“Well, it’s more special for us that it is for him because he goes through things that we don’t experience,” said Tahlib Swam, senior at AIC.

“Very good,” Correa said. “I’m very excited for that.”

Correa has gone through a stem cell transplant, radiation therapy and six rounds of chemo therapy.

But he keeps his smile.

More than 100 AIC students and athletes attended Thursday night’s “Welcome Giovanni” ceremony.