When will the heat and humidity finally break?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the talk of the week and that’s the heat! The 22News Storm Team explains why its been so hot and when we can expect a cool down.

Fall officially started Friday but it has been feeling more like the middle of summer of the last couple of days. Sunday and Monday we broke two new record high temperatures getting up into the lower 90s. That is a good 20 degrees above average for this time of the year.

The jet stream, a narrow band of fast moving air currents high up in the atmosphere, as been above new England bringing up all of this warm and even moist air from the south.

As we head into the end of the week notice how the jet stream drops below new England, that will help to bring in much cooler air from the north. In fact temperatures are forecasted to be a couple degrees below average as we head into the weekend.

For those who have been wanting fall, its on the way!