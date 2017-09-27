Ware police investigating downtown graffiti

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ware police are investigating recent incidents of vandalism in the downtown area.

The department posted on their official Facebook page that police were called Tuesday about graffiti sprayed on a building at 99 East Street. More graffiti was also recently found on the side of the Wilton’s Children’s Outlet and Wilson’s Drugs on East Main Street.

If you have any information, call Ware Police at (413) 967-3571, or you can e-mail a tip to waretipline@townofware.com. You can choose to remain anonymous.

