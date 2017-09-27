TSA employees from Bradley to help at airport in Puerto Rico

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – A tale of two airports. In Puerto Rico, families are filling the newly reopened airport in San Juan, desperate to find a flight to the mainland as supplies run out, one week after Hurricane Maria hit. Hundreds of miles away at Bradley International Airport, all flights to and from Puerto Rico are cancelled. But travelers are feeling the impact of the destruction.

“I’m just praying for Puerto Rico because they got hit a couple times,” said Debbie Daniels. Her house in Florida was damaged in the recent hurricanes, so she can relate. “Oh, I’m devastated. I pray for them. I think it’s horrible, yeah, it’s scary!” she added.

Many airports in the Caribbean and especially in Puerto Rico are struggling to reopen after the hurricanes. The TSA actually sent down 1,100 employees from across the country to help in those efforts. Some of those employees were volunteers from Bradley International Airport. Much of the security equipment was damaged in the storms, so employees are using other screening methods. 660 of them are volunteering to deliver aid. Even with airports reopening, some travelers said they’d be delaying plans to vacation to the region.

“I thought about waiting until the end of the year to go, but I don’t want to go and still seeing them doing cleanup and see folks that are destitute and I’m there trying to relax in luxury, so I’m going to wait a bit,” said Cynthia Miles.

For now, the focus is on helping Puerto Ricans get the aid and support they need as the island just begins to rebuild.