Springfield officer taken to hospital after cruiser crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a marked cruiser.

Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News that the collision at Maple and Union Streets was reported shortly before 11:30 A.M.

Walsh said that the officer was injured, but conscious following the crash, and is expected to recover.

There is no word at this time on what led to the accident, or possible other injuries.

The officer’s identity is not being released at this time.