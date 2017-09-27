School bus involved in crash on Mass Pike

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – No students were injured in a crash involving a school bus on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Chicopee Wednesday morning.

State Trooper Gary Herman told 22News that the minor crash involved the bus and another vehicle just before Exit 6 on the Mass Pike westbound.

Herman said that there were students on board the bus at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The crash has caused traffic backups into Ludlow, but the bus and car are being towed away, and traffic flow should return to normal soon.

