Puerto Rico hurricane relief drive held in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts going on across the state.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Big Y are holding a hurricane relief drive this week to support Puerto Rico and all those affected by recent hurricanes.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office began their hurricane relief drive at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot outside the Big Y on the Mohawk Trail in Greenfield.

They’re collecting everything from water, non-perishable items like canned foods, batteries, flashlights, diapers and hygiene products.

They’ll load it all up in their U-Haul and have it transported to Puerto Rico and other islands.

“The lack of food, the lack of clean water, the number of elderly people suffering and needing medical help,” Franklin County Sheriff Christopher Donelan told 22News. “It’s truly devastating and it’s so much more difficult to get them help because it’s an island.”

Sheriff Donelan told 22News that sheriffs across the state are running similar drives to support hurricane victims.

They’ll be back again Thursday, accepting donations from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.