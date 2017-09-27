Prosecutor clears officers who killed suspect in cop slaying

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have determined that Massachusetts troopers who shot and killed a man suspected of killing a police officer last year acted reasonably and lawfully.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office on Wednesday released its findings in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Jorge Zambrano.

Authorities say troopers had attempted to arrest Zambrano in Oxford when he shot and wounded a trooper on May 22, 2016. Two troopers returned fire, killing Zambrano.

The report says Zambrano had shot Auburn police Officer Ronald Tarentino multiple times during a traffic stop earlier that day. Tarentino died at a hospital.

The report found that shell casings at the scene where Tarentino was shot matched a firearm found in the Zambrano’s hands.

It concluded that the troopers’ use of deadly force was appropriate.