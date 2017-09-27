Ominous origami threatens Seattle

(KING) People are finding origami butterflies with ominous messages, scattered on the ground throughout Seattle. The folded papers have a puzzling warning about safety, but no one seems to know who is behind the campaign or what it’s about.

When unfolded, the message “you are not safe,” is revealed and there is a date: 9-28-17. The flip side has illustrations of Russell Wilson, Kurt Cobain, the Starbucks siren, and a message about peace.

“It could be a marketing gimmick for an artist or something, I don’t know,” said Henry Bridges, who found one of the papers in Capitol Hill.

A website listed on some of the papers directs people to the same “you are not safe” message, along with the 9-28 date.

