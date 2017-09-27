Northampton wants casino mitigation payments

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM will be paying millions of dollars every year to neighboring communities that could be affected by their Springfield casino, and now Northampton is looking to cash-in.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission denied Northampton’s application for “surrounding community” status three years ago, but the city is now eligible for community mitigation funding.

Northampton has filed a community mitigation fund application with the Gaming Commission. If approved, the city would receive $100,000. The money would fund a committee of local business owners, who would hire a firm to create a marketing strategy to attract casino visitors.

“Our economy relies heavily on our shops, our restaurants, our arts and culture- so one of our concerns, and what the study we commissioned a few years ago said, the casino could potentially siphon away between 4-8% of recreational spending,” Mayor David Narkewicz said.

In 2013, Northampton conducted an economic and fiscal impact study, which determined the city could lose up to $8 million a year after MGM Springfield opened.

Narkewicz meets with the Gaming Commission on Thursday, to find out whether the city’s application was approved.