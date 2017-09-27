Northampton awarded grant for overdose reversal drug

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton has been awarded nearly $2 million to better equip emergency responders with a lifesaving drug.

The $1.7 million, four year grant will help Northampton purchase more Narcan, and create of an overdose response team.

The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The money will help the city purchase more than 3,000 doses of the overdose reversal drug, Narcan.

The drug would be distributed to police and fire departments across Hampshire County at a cost of $100,000.

“I see a lot of stuff that goes on, a lot of ODs,” Alan Bardwell Jr. of Northampton told 22News. “I think it will definitely help the people out and save some lives. I’m in a program right now and we have the Narcan at our house and we get educated about it. It’s a good thing to have around.”

Twenty-one grants were awarded nationwide. Northampton received the only grant awarded in Massachusetts.

The money will also fund the creation of a special “overdose response team.”

Currently, 40 percent of Hampshire County Police Departments do not carry Narcan, largely because of its cost.