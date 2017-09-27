New program at Ludlow jail benefits inmates, dogs

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A new program at the Hampden County House of Correction benefits both inmates and dogs who are in need of a good home.

Minimum-security inmates like Michael Rivera will spend their remaining time at the jail training rescued dogs from an East Brookfield animal shelter. Following their training, the dogs will then be put up for adoption.

Rivera told 22News about how meaningful this program has been toward making him a better person.

“We’re going to learn how to take care of the dog, and make sure they can go to a safe home,” Rivera said. “To me, it shows me responsibility, how to love animals more.”

Sheriff Nick Cocchi told 22News that the program is starting small with just a few dogs, but he is hoping to increase the number of dogs, as well as the inmates interacting with the dogs, to help them become better citizens.

“We’re showing them how to be better mothers, fathers, and sisters- not thinking about themselves, taking care of a stressful situation, and it’s really affected our climate,” Cocchi said.

Michael Rivera feels certain that “Project Good Dog” will prepare him properly when he completes his sentence and re-enters society in 2019.