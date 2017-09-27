New casino details revealed as MGM passes 95% blueprint milestone

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An MGM Casino milestone was reached today. 95% of the plans for MGM’s $950-million resort casino in Springfield have been finalized.

MGM and city officials revealed the results of collaborative efforts to build an economic engine and entertainment destination.

“We are no only 9 months away from $25-million dollars that will be coming to us in the next fiscal year,” said Springfield Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy.

The city says they’re impressed with MGM’s plans for retro neon sign designs, landscaping and quality building materials. Plans were highlighted for an on-site daycare, cinema and skating rink.

The old State Armory building and South End Community Center is one of the 5% that MGM still has to figure out. The building was seriously damaged during the 2011 tornado.

“Getting into that building and understanding that in some ways it’s this massive facility but it’s very fragile given it’s age and what the tornado did to it. So spending money reinforce it and create a really solid shell and then having fun with what it could be,” explained MGM Springfield President and COO Mike Mathis.

Meant to tap into the New York gaming market, MGM says people shouldn’t worry about their new plan to build a casino less than 100 miles away in Bridgeport Connecticut. Mayor Domenic Sarno also isn’t worried about the tribal casino in East Windsor.

“We are building a full resort and it seems like the Connecticut proposal is being slapped together and it seems to me that it is a glorified slot parlor,” said Sarno.

On Thursday MGM will meet with the state gaming commission at the Mass Mutual Center and according to MGM Springfield President Mike Mathis, that’s when we should hear the names of some retailers, vendors, and partners that will make MGM Springfield their place of business.