Mayor Sarno suspended Club Pandora’s entertainment license

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and the City License Commission suspended Club Pandora’s Entertainment License Wednesday.

Club Pandora was formerly called the “Kickback Lounge.”

Two men were shot and killed outside the Kickback Lounge on State Street in June. Demetrius Moore is being held without bail accused of double murder.

In his post on the city’s official website, Mayor Sarno said he had met with residents of the affected neighborhood, and heard their complaints.

“I heard their heartfelt cries to stop the constant late night/early morning hours public safety and quality of life issues that have negatively impacted this quiet Pine Point neighborhood,” Sarno said.

Sarno said the club needs to address issues regarding management, public safety, parking and hours of operation. And that if they don’t comply, the bar would remain closed.