Manufacturers looking to hire in western Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some manufacturing companies here in western Massachusetts are looking for workers.

To fill those jobs at several small companies, CareerPoint in Holyoke conducts frequent job fairs. OMG Roofing, Pelican Products, and U.S. Tsubaki were among the companies looking for potential workers through CareerPoint Wednesday.

“There are a number of positions that are available with manufacturers throughout the area, and they’re really looking for individuals who have some experience, who want to work in the manufacturing field,” CareerPoint Vice President Bud Delphin said.

In the past year, CareerPoint has arranged for 10 similar job fairs. Delphin said that if companies sense potential in certain applicants, the company will train that person from the ground up.