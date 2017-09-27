Man accused of raping 12 year-old girl at gunpoint arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) –A suspect in the gunpoint rape of a 12 year-old girl in New York City back in August was arrested in Springfield last week.

New York Police Detective Annette Shelton told 22News that 20 year-old Malcolm Lugo of the Bronx was taken into custody on Thursday, September 21.

Shelton said that on the afternoon of August 13, Lugo allegedly followed the victim on Weeks Avenue in the Bronx, and near the intersection of East 173rd Street, covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming, and placed a gun to her head. She says that Lugo forced the girl to the rear of a home, where he raped her. He then ran away.

Shelton says that police found and arrested Lugo at 43 Blunt Road in Springfield late last week. He has been returned to New York, where he was charged Tuesday with predatory sex assault with a dangerous instrument, predatory sex assault against a child, criminal sex act by force, criminal sex act on a victim less than 13, and sex abuse.

It is not immediately clear what brought Lugo to Springfield.