Latino heritage celebrated through food at Westfield State

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was an international food day at Westfield State University; part of the school’s observance of Latino Heritage Month.

Dining room chef Fernando Fernandez expressed his culinary heritage. The veteran Latino chef prepared Dominican specialties that he was so fond of growing up.

Many Westfield State University students who had never tasted Domincan food quickly gravitated to the international food counter.

Fernandez hopes to spice up the college menu again with food from his homeland.