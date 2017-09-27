Husband of elementary school teacher denies killing her

CHELSEA, Mass. (AP) — The husband of a Massachusetts elementary school teacher has pleaded not guilty to killing her in their home.

Andrew MacCormack was arraigned Wednesday in Chelsea District Court on a murder charge. He was ordered held without bail.

Prosecutors allege the 29-year-old MacCormack killed 30-year-old Vanessa MacCormack in their Revere home on Saturday. They say he withdrew $100 out of an ATM, bought cocaine and returned home, where he allegedly tried to clean up the scene before calling 911.

The medical examiner’s office has found that Vanessa MacCormack suffered blunt force injury to the head, sharp force injuries to the neck and asphyxiation. Prosecutors say she was found strangled with a trash bag over her head.

The couple had a 1-year-old daughter.

Andrew MacCormack’s attorney says someone else killed the victim.