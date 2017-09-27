House lawmakers vote to override Baker budget vetoes

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts House of Representatives voted to override another round of Governor Charlie Baker’s line-item vetoes to this year’s budget, in an effort to restore funding for programs.

Lawmakers want to restore a portion of the money Baker cut from this year’s budget for services including the Emergency Food Assistance Program, adult education, and recovery high schools. They voted Wednesday to override dozens of the governor’s line-item vetoes in areas including early education, safe drinking water, and children’s programs.

Baker signed a nearly $40 billion budget for this year back in July, but with a revenue shortfall, the governor cut $320 million from the conference committee spending plan.

“The revenue picture has been improving, now the problem with that is it’s been very volatile,” said Rep. Paul Brodeur (D-Melrose).

Both chambers must approve of the overrides before they can restore spending. The Senate has a formal session scheduled for Thursday, with plans to vote on House budget veto overrides.