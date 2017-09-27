Greyhound expands services from Springfield to NYC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts could be making major changes to transportation across the state.

As Greyhound buses announced expanded service Wednesday, Governor Charlie Baker announced he will be forming a new commission to better understand the state’s transportation needs.

Peter Pan and Greyhound buses are now operating independently out of Springfield’s Union Station.

As Greyhound announced their expanded service, Peter Pan said Wednesday, the break will allow the company to improve service and pricing for customers.

Western Massachusetts residents told 22News expanded service between the eastern and western parts of the state should be a transportation priority.

The governor’s new commission will determine the state’ transportation needs, and how the state can make updates and changes, and find ways to pay for them using the state gas tax and registration fees.

“Having access to buses at all times,” said Irene Kaminaris. “Past 10 a.m., 5 a.m., 6 a.m., that could get you to and from work.”

State funding cuts contributed to reductions of PVTA routes in western Massachusetts this summer.

Greyhound said it will now run five daily round trips between New York City and the new Union Station in Springfield.