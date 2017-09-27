Greenfield residents and businesses saving money on their electric bills

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Greenfield’s Light and Power program is almost three years in the making.

The program uses 100 percent green energy, and it’s been helping people save money on their electric bills.

“People are acknowledging the fact that staying green and staying local is a good idea,” said Kyle Jarvis of Turners Falls.

Greenfield’s Light and Power program has really taken off since it first started back in January 2015. More than 80 percent of homeowners are using it in this town.

“We started the program right from the beginning and its been extremely beneficial,” said Janet Calcari of Greenfield. “We see huge savings on our bills every month at this point.”

Greenfield residents and businesses saved more than $200,000 in the first 6 months of 2017.

“All of our electricity comes from green sources; wind, solar, hydro,” said Carole Collins, Director of Greenfield Energy and Sustainability. “Plus we are still keeping the cost down.”

Collins told 22News subscribers pay about 8 cents per kilowat hour, one cent less than the Eversource rate. If you live in Greenfield and want to sign up, you can call the town’s energy supplier, “Public Power.”

Collins said several Franklin County towns are in the process of creating their own “light and power” program. More than 100 Massachusetts communities offer residents green electricity