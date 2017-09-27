Gov. Baker talks to governor of Puerto Rico, offers aid

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has spoken with the governor of Puerto Rico to offer any assistance Massachusetts can provide in the wake of Hurricanes Maria and Irma.

Aides to the Massachusetts Republican say Baker wanted to express to Gov. Ricardo Rossello “his heartfelt condolences for the devastating damage and tragedy in Puerto Rico.”

Baker also offered Wednesday to provide all available assistance from Massachusetts that Puerto Rico requests.

Baker’s comments come after one of his Democratic challengers, Newton Mayor Setti Warren, called on him to deploy the Massachusetts National Guard to Puerto Rico as soon as possible.

An aide to Baker says Rossello stressed that it’s important to use official channels — including the Emergency Management Assistance Compact — to coordinate help coming into Puerto Rico from other states and territories.

___

