Fans not surprised by college basketball bribery scandal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A cloud of corruption hangs over the college basketball world after an FBI probe revealed evidence of bribery and kickbacks.

The FBI said agents and financial advisers paid bribes to get coaches to introduce them to star players before they make it to the NBA in the hopes of getting their business.

At least three top high school basketball players were promised payments of as much as $150,000 to attend two colleges that were sponsored by Adidas.

22News went to the Basketball Hall of Fame to find out what fans think about 10 NCAA coaches being charged with fraud. They said this scandal does not surprise them.

“For anyone who is really shocked by this, you need to take your blinders off,” Westfield resident Severino McCloud told 22News. “This has been going on in college sports for a long time and it’s unfortunately going to continue to happen because at the end of the day, I hate saying it, but all these big schools care about is their money.”

Mike Gagnon of Windsor shared a similar sentiment. “Anytime you have that much money involved in something, somebody is going to have their hand out.”

The president of the NCAA said the bribes designed to influence NBA-destined college stars’ choice of schools, agents and financial advisers are “deeply disturbing.”

We asked President of the Basketball Hall of Fame John Doleva if he would be willing to comment on the issue.

He declined.