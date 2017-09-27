Emotional reunions follow Puerto Rico flights

(WESH) Emotional reunions could be seen at Orlando International Airport on Tuesday as people continue to escape from storm-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Most of the power is still out there, but the airport is operating again at nearly 100 percent capacity.

For some people, it feels like an evacuation.

The Wallace family has quite a story. Roland Wallace, a Vietnam veteran, was injured in St. Thomas during Irma. He was transported to Puerto Rico to be hospitalized. Then he disappeared during Maria and was just found alive. He is now safely back with his family in Florida.

“I have older sisters and they are waiting to speak with him also. So, I mean, we have all been through a lot, as far as Irma and Maria are concerned. I’m just glad we are one of those families that have a lot to be thankful for,” said Judy Wallace, Roland Wallace’s sister.

“Oh, I’m real happy, real thankful,” Roland Wallace said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2hzzYGb

Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Electricity poles and lines lay toppled on the road after Hurricane Maria hit the eastern region of the island, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. The strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years destroyed hundreds of homes, knocked out power across the entire island and turned some streets into raging rivers in an onslaught that could plunge the U.S. territory deeper into financial crisis. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) Rescue personnel from the Emergency Management Agency drive through a flooded road after Hurricane Maria hit the eastern region of the island, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, September 20, 2017. The strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years destroyed hundreds of homes, knocked out power across the entire island and turned some streets into raging rivers in an onslaught that could plunge the U.S. territory deeper into financial crisis. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) A family helps clean the road after Hurricane Maria hit the eastern region of the island, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, September 20, 2017. The strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years destroyed hundreds of homes, knocked out power across the entire island and turned some streets into raging rivers in an onslaught that could plunge the U.S. territory deeper into financial crisis. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) People walk through a flooded area after the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the eastern region of the island, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, September 20, 2017. The strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years destroyed hundreds of homes, knocked out power across the entire island and turned some streets into raging rivers in an onslaught that could plunge the U.S. territory deeper into financial crisis. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) CORRECTS TO REMOVE REFERENCE OF HURRICANE CATEGORY - Trees stripped of their foliage and damaged trucks stand at the principal entrance at the Emergency Management Agency during the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the eastern region of the island, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Maria has lost its major hurricane status, after raking Puerto Rico. But forecasters say some strengthening is in the forecast and Maria could again become a major hurricane by Thursday. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) People walk next to a gas station flooded and damaged by the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the eastern region of the island, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, September 20, 2017. The strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years destroyed hundreds of homes, knocked out power across the entire island and turned some streets into raging rivers in an onslaught that could plunge the U.S. territory deeper into financial crisis. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) People walk next to a gas station flooded and damaged by the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the eastern region of the island, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, September 20, 2017. The strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years destroyed hundreds of homes, knocked out power across the entire island and turned some streets into raging rivers in an onslaught that could plunge the U.S. territory deeper into financial crisis. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)