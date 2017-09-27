Dense Fog Advisory for Wednesday morning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Visibility less than 1/4 of a mile is possible Wednesday morning due to thick fog in places. The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties until 9am. Give yourself some extra time to drive through areas of thick fog. If you have fog lights, this morning would be a good time to use them.

Fog is likely to be particularly thick in valley areas, with sunshine developing fairly early in the hills of western Hampden, western Hampshire and western Franklin Counties.

In the valley, I expect fog to not be as thick by 9am, with fog lifting between 9am and 11am revealing mostly sunny skies by late morning and midday.

Stay with 22News this morning as we track visibility throughout the area with our various skycams.

Interactive Radar Live Radar Severe Threat Western Mass New England