(WESH) A 37-year-old woman accused of leaving a 2-year-old girl in a parked car at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has bonded out of jail.

Myriam Lubincadet was charged with child neglect after Walt Disney World security staff members saw the toddler inside the unattended car; the windows were cracked and doors were unlocked, officials said.

The child is recovering at Florida Hospital Celebration Health.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2fQXJG9