Chicopee church to collect donations for Hurricane Maria victims

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee church is collecting items to help people impacted by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

The International Spanish Chaplains of America will be collecting necessities such as water and canned goods for the next two weeks at 920 Meadow Street in Chicopee.

The organization said they’re working with the Red Cross to ship items to the Island, but will hire private transport if they need to, to make sure the goods get to the people who need them.

“We’re doing it for Puerto Rico now, but in the past we’ve done it for other places,” said Associate Pastor Luis Quintana. “We had one going to Haiti, but we put that on standby because the need in Puerto Rico is so great right now.”

The organization will be collecting donations on Meadow Street from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the next two weeks.