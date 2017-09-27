Catholic parishes to collect donations for Puerto Rico relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Parishioners in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield will be asked to help relieve the suffering in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Within the next two weeks, churches will be asking for a new round of donations for Puerto Rico relief.

Kathryn Buckley-Brawner, Executive Director of Catholic Charities, told 22News that she hopes parishioners will continue to show generosity toward hurricane victims.

“The goal is to be as generous as possible. Our parishes collected $60,000 for the combined Harvey-Irma recovery, so we expect that our parishes will be just as generous,” Buckley-Brawner said.

She disclosed that the national organization, Catholic Charities USA, has already donated $1 million toward hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.