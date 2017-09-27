Can temperature swings make you sick? A greenfield physician weighs in

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Get ready to start adding layers as the temperatures drop to what we expect in the fall.

Some people believe the fluctuating temperatures can make you sick.

But Greenfield physician, Dr. R.F Conway of AEIOU Urgent Care told 22News that’s a myth. And temperature changes have no affect on your health.

“As the weather gets colder people tend to stay indoor more. And they’re more in close contact, which means the spread of viral upper respiratory infections,” said Dr. Conway. “Which is why its important to get the flu shot this season.”

That means you’re more exposed to other people and their germs when the weather is less inviting.

Daycare worker Erika Houle told 22News, being outdoors is the best remedy, especially when its flu season.

“As soon as the weather starts to get colder and you’re inside more and then you’re closing windows, and we’re inside, it’s like a Petri dish,” said Houle. “All the germs just start festering in there.”

Dr. Conway, said the way you dress plays no part in keeping you healthy. “Dress the way you’re comfortable,” Houle said. “You’re not going to get sick because you’re wearing short sleeves.”

But Elaine Esoo of Springfield told 22News she got really sick last year, and she blames it on the changing weather. “It came out of nowhere. I was in the hospital for like a week. And I don’t know if it was because of the temperature changes and I went to Costa Rica before that. It was just a lot,” said Houle.

Dr. Conway recommends everyone get their flu shot.