Bomba 104.5 drive collected money, supplies for Puerto Rico

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local radio station raised money Wednesday for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

Bomba 104.5 FM out of West Springfield held a radio donation drive from 6:00 A.M. until noon. They took to the airwaves to create foot traffic at the Puerto Rico Bakery on Main Street. People showed up to donate everything from water and diapers to flashlights and money.

“People gave us $500 checks, from our business owners, from Puerto Rico Bakery,” Full Power Radio account executive Eric Nieves said.

“Those are our people, and we think they really need our help now, because everything is destroyed over there. I’m from over there, and there are a lot of people helping,” Puerto Rico Bakery owner Aida Rodriguez said.

All of the money will be brought back to a local credit union and put into a special Puerto Rico relief fund. The supplies will be loaded onto trucks, where they will be kept in a warehouse until they can get a plane onto the island.

Bomba held an identical drive on Saturday in Chicopee, where they collected 10 pallets of water for hurricane victims.