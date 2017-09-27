Bob “The Bike Man” makes special donation to 17-year-old

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Bob “The Bike Man” Charland was at it again on Thursday when he surprised a Chicopee teen whose bike was stolen earlier this month.

Seventeen year told Zachary Theroux had his beloved BMX bike stolen two weeks ago.

After losing his mother several years ago, and his father struggling with health issues, Theroux said the loss of his bike was difficult to accept.

“It was how I passed time from everything that’s gone on in my life, and for it to get taken away from me it really did hurt me,” Theroux said. “It has changed me as a person, and people have told me.”

Theroux had his backpack and school supplies stolen as well, and when Bob “The Bike Man” Charland found out, he rallied his group of volunteers to help.

“We were able to get 29 BMX bikes together, and then my volunteers went above and beyond and went to department stores to get him gift cards, clothes, more school supplies,” Charland told 22News. “AAA stepped up and got him a new backpack.”

Theroux said he was shocked by the surprise caravan of cops, bikes and gifts Charland and his team brought to his home in Chicopee Wednesday night.

Back on a bike for the first time in weeks, Theroux said it could be the beginning of better days ahead.

“I’ve believed in good karma for a while, and not a lot of good things have happened recently,” Theroux told 22News. “And with this, I believe in it now.”

Bob “The Bike Man” isn’t through yet.

He’ll be bringing more bikes and smiles to students in Chicopee next month.