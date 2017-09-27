22News and the Big E raising money for hurricane relief efforts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei was mingling with parade watchers and collecting donations for the Red Cross Monday night at the Big E.

It’s all part of the partnership between 22News and the Big E to raise money for disaster relief for all the people impacted by the hurricanes.

The 22News team have been at the Big E’s 5 p.m. parade every night collecting for the Red Cross.

Mass Appeal’s Loren ZenZie and Danny New were marching and collecting with Pagliei.

Ashley Afonso and Barry Kriger will be on the parade route Friday night at 5 p.m.