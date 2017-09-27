2 women arrested in West Springfield, 1 facing multiple drug charges

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Massachusetts women were arrested Monday evening while police were watching a group of males.
West Springfield Police Department said Tabitha Barnum of Lanesborough and Shelby Cyr of West Springfield were arrested while police were conducting surveillance on narcotics activity around Express Inn on Riverdale Street around 7 p.m.
Police said they seized the following items from Barnum:
- 475 packages of heroin stamped “Draft”, “Yogotti”, “Happy Meal” and “730 Virus”
- 18 grams of powder and crack cocaine in 6 containers w/105 individual packages
- 5 grams of packaged cocaine if 58 packages
- 13 bags of heroin in small container
- 448 Assorted prescription drugs (Suboxone, Zanex, Tiva, Spiriva, gabapentin Clonazepam Alprazolam, and unknowns)
- 3 grams of marijuana
- 10 Naloxone pills
- $488.00 in US Currency
- Digital scale, ledgers, packaging materials, empty and used narcotics packages and needles
Barnum is facing the following charges:
- Trafficking cocaine 18-36 grams
- Possession to Distribute a Class A Drug (Heroin)
- Possession to Distribute a Class B Drug (Cocaine/crack cocaine)
- Possession to Distribute a Class B Drug (Suboxone)
- Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws
- Possession of a Class A Drug
- Possession of a Class B Drug
- Possession to Distribute a Class C Drug (Clonazepam and Alprazolam)
Cyr was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant from the state of Vermont.