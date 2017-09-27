2 taken to hospital following plane crash in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP-AP) – A pilot and passenger were taken to the hospital following a small plane crash in Orange Tuesday afternoon.

According to Orange Fire Rescue EMS, firefighters were called to the airport shortly after noontime, where they found a heavily-damaged two-seater plane. The pilot had been able to get out of the aircraft on his own, but the passenger had to be freed by emergency crews. Both were taken by ambulance to Athol Hospital, but are expected to be okay.

Airport Manager Leonard Bedaw tells The Recorder that the man flying the aircraft complained of back pain, while a friend of the pilot says the plane started experiencing engine trouble soon after takeoff so the pilot tried to land.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman says the plane’s nose gear collapsed and it went off the runway.

MassDEP was called in to help firefighters contain the fuel leak that took place as a result of the crash.

The plane was Vans model RV8, a fixed-wing, single-engine kit plane.