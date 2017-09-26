Westfield church assembling clean-up kits for hurricane victims

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local church has a goal of putting together hundreds of flood clean-up kits for hurricane victims. The First United Methodist Church in Westfield started a campaign to help hurricane victims, which they said has been extremely successful.

Your $60 lets them buy all the supplies they need to put together the clean-up kits, which will be distributed to disaster relief organizations, to ultimately help hurricane victims.

With Harvey, Irma, and Maria victims spread throughout the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the kits will be in high demand.

“When a flood happens, these clean-up kits go with who we call our early response teams, which go into communities and neighborhoods and provide everyone with the tools they need for early clean-up. Early clean-up is key to mold mediation,” Rev. Bruce Arbour said.

The buckets are being put together by the church’s youth group. They have a goal of making 200 of them.

For more information, visit umcwestfield.org.