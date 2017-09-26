Train derailment closes Strathmore Bridge in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A train has derailed on the CSX line between West Springfield and Agawam.

The derailment happened around 4:30 p.m., Tuesday evening.

West Springfield Chief Police Ronald Campurciani told 22News the Strathmore Bridge is currently closed.

Drivers cannot go from the West Side into North Agawam.

Police told 22News crews are working to clear the area and that drivers should avoid the area for the next two hours.

There are no reports on injuries or when the roads will reopen.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you updates as more information becomes available.