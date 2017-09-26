Thick fog may slow morning commute

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You may want to take it a little bit slower on your ride to work Tuesday, due to some pretty thick fog.

Visibility is down to a half a mile in most areas, with some locations dealing with even worse conditions.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin says that the fog may stick around for a while, and that has a lot to do with the time of the year. Because the sun is not as strong in late September as it is during the summer, it will take a bit longer for the fog to lift.

It may not be until mid-morning or late morning before everything brightens up.

